Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the situation in Syria’s Idlib with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.



“During the telephone conversation they discussed issues of stabilization of the situation in Idlib de-escalation zone,” Interfax agency reported, citing a statement from the Defense Ministry.

Last Update: Saturday, 22 February 2020 KSA 16:28 - GMT 13:28