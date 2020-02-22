One Turkish soldier died on Saturday after shelling by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime on the last opposition holdout of Idlib, the defense ministry said.

“One of our heroic comrades was injured as a result of tank fire by the regime on our elements who are in the Idlib region to ensure a ceasefire but fell martyr when he was being taken to a hospital,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The latest casualty brings the number of Turkish personnel killed in clashes in Idlib this month to 17.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and military equipment to the region south of its border to head off a push in recent weeks by government forces to retake the opposition-held territory after nine years of war

In a related development, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the situation in Syria’s Idlib with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

Last Update: Saturday, 22 February 2020 KSA 18:15 - GMT 15:15