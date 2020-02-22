Polls closed Friday in Iran's general election after multiple extensions, the news agencies Tasnim and Fars reported, as the vote is expected to see conservatives tighten their grip on parliament.

The vote had been due to end at 1430 GMT, but it was extended at least five times and finally closed at 2030 GMT to allow a maximum number of people to cast their ballots.

Last Update: Saturday, 22 February 2020 KSA 00:01 - GMT 21:01