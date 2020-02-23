Iran’s interior ministry announced a 42.57 percent voter turnout in parliamentary elections, the lowest turnout since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the participation rate was “acceptable” for Iran after it experienced bad weather, an air disaster, a coronavirus outbreak and other incidents in the lead-up to Friday’s election.

Read Also: Coronavirus death toll rises to 18 in Iran: Sources

It was the lowest turnout in a general election since the 1979 revolution that toppled the shah.

Experts had predicted a low turnout after poll authorities barred roughly half the 16,000-odd candidates – mostly reformists and moderates – from contesting for a seat.

Conservatives look set for a landslide win in the 290-seat parliament.

If the conservatives’ resurgence is confirmed, it will mean President Hassan Rouhani’s slender majority of reformists and moderates elected four years ago is nearly purged.

The moderates have been weakened by the US pullout from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018 and the imposition of fresh sanctions.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 February 2020 KSA 16:38 - GMT 13:38