Supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday accused foreign media of trying to use a deadly outbreak of coronavirus in Iran to “discourage” people from voting in a general election.

“This negative propaganda began a few months ago and grew larger approaching the election and in the past two days, under the pretext of an illness and a virus, their media did not miss the slightest opportunity to discourage people from voting,” said Khamenei.

“(Our enemies) are even opposed to any election by the Iranian people,” the leader was quoted as saying on his official website.

Iranians voted in a parliamentary election on Friday, two days after an outbreak of the new coronavirus emerged in the country.

A low turnout had already been expected after a conservative-dominated electoral watchdog disqualified thousands of candidates, most of them moderates and reformists.

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed the lives of six people in the Islamic republic since Wednesday.

Read more:

Iran extends voting for a third time in election amid low voter turnout fears

Protesters clash with police in north Iran over handling of coronavirus outbreak

Iran confirms sixth person dies of coronavirus

Parliamentary election campaign posters are seen in Tehran, Iran, February 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Last Update: Sunday, 23 February 2020 KSA 11:02 - GMT 08:02