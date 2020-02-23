A Lebanese woman suspected of carrying coronavirus after arriving from the Iranian city of Qom said she is only suffering from the cold and vowed to take revenge on the Lebanese government for lying about her case, several Lebanese media outlets quoted her via audio recordings.

The Lebanese woman identified by Lebanese media as Taghrid Ali Sakr, arrived from Qom last week. The Lebanese Health Ministry on Friday reported that it confirmed the country’s first coronavirus case via the 45-year-old woman.

“You all know Lebanon, the lies in Lebanon, and agents in it. My brother will come to Lebanon and take revenge on my behalf from the General Security,” she is heard in one of the audio recordings.

Sakr’s statements were received by criticisms on social media, with many asking her why she would criticize the health minister who hails from Hezbollah’s political party.

The woman later backtracked on her comments, saying she did not mean to “insult her homeland” and that she had just returned from Qom after spending the past six months in the Iranian city currently hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad al-Hassan released a statement on Saturday after visiting the Nabih Berri Governmental Hospital in Nabatiyeh saying that there was “no need to panic.”

He said that the ministry confirmed there were no symptoms of the coronavirus in the two cases checked so far.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 February 2020 KSA 23:43 - GMT 20:43