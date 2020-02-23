Iraqi security forces killed one person and wounded seven on Sunday when they opened fire on protesters in Baghdad, security and medical sources said.
Iraq is facing an extraordinary domestic crisis, with nearly 500 people killed since October 1.
Protesters are demanding the ouster of what they see as a corrupt ruling elite and an end to foreign interference, mainly by Iran and the United States.
