Coronavirus has killed around 50 people in Qom, the Iranian city's representative in parliament said, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency.
The comments by MP Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani suggest that coronavirus is far more widepsread in Iran than previously thought. The Iranian government announced on Monday morning that the total stood at 12 in the entire country, raising questions over its reporting of the crisis.
“Up until last night, around 50 people died from coronavirus. The health minister is to blame,” Amirabadi Farahani said on Monday.
Ten people die in Qom daily due to the coronavirus outbreak in the city, he added.
“Qom is in a poor state and the government has been unsuccessful in controlling the coronavirus outbreak,” Amirabadi Farahani said.
Criticizing the government, he said that the government is not “worried enough” about the outbreak, stating: “It is true that we should keep calm, but we must not act like nothing has happened.”
He added that coronavirus has been in Qom for three weeks already, but nurses were still unprepared.
The MP himself was forced to leave the parliament due to feeling unwell, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, citing another MP.
The Iranian parliament held a session behind closed doors today which was also attended by health minister Saeed Namaki.
Prior to the start of the session, the body temperature of MPs was checked as a precaution, and three MPs – including Amirabadi Farhani – were advised not to attend the session, ISNA quoted an unnamed MP as saying.
Despite that, all three MPs attended the session, the unnamed MP told ISNA.
Amirabadi Farhani was told that he needs to be quarantined, but he declined and went home, the MP added. A member of the parliament staff then disinfected his seat, according to ISNA.
Amirabadi Farhani spoke with journalists today and gave exclusive interviews to several TV channels, ISNA said, adding that the MP was wearing a mask and a pair of gloves.
A file photo of Iranian Parliament Member Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani. (Twitter)
Iran late to announce, unprepared for coronavirus
Amirabadi Farahani's announcement takes the number of cases in Iran up rapidly, from eight on Sunday night to at least 50 on Monday.
“Coronavirus has been in Qom since three weeks ago and the outbreak was announced late,” Amirabadi Farahani said.
The Iranian government only announced the presence of coronavirus in Qom on Wednesday, when officials said it killed two elderly people - the first confirmed deaths from the disease in the Middle East.
Speaking on Wednesday, the health ministry spokesman had said that Iran carried out tests on 785 suspected cases.
But already on Friday, Iranians voiced their discontent at the level of preparation, with protests breaking out in the northern city of Talash reportedly aimed at the government's response to the outbreak.
Amirabadi Farahani also criticized the government's response and said they did not have the sufficient supplies.
“Nurses currently do not have proper quarantine clothing and are treating patients with fear and anxiety,” he said.
Protesters in the northern city of Talash which were sparked by the Iranian government's response to coronavirus, according to social media.
