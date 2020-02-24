Six pro-Syrian regime fighters were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes near Damascus, a war monitor said Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and four pro-Iran fighters in Syria were killed when Israeli aircraft targeted the group late Sunday.

Syria’s capital Damascus was rocked by multiple explosions late on Sunday, and the country’s air defenses fired back in the latest attack by Israel on targets in Syria.

State media said air defenses confronted a wave of “enemy rockets” coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

In a rare move, the Israeli military claimed responsibility through a spokesman on Twitter, saying it staged a series of strikes targeting the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip.

Last Update: Monday, 24 February 2020 KSA 10:11 - GMT 07:11