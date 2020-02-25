Iranian member of parliament Mahmoud Sadeghi said in a tweet on Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

An outspoken MP from Tehran, Sadeghi had previously accused the government of “covering up the spread” of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

He also urged health officials to “take the coronavirus seriously” and “gain public confidence by telling the truth”.

In an older tweet, Sadeghi said that he had had fever for two or three days and that he had been examined at a hospital but tested negative.

Earlier the same day, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi was infected with the virus, according to a tweet posted by an adviser to the health minister and reports from the semi-official news agency ILNA.

Yaghoub Fazeli contributed to this report.

Last Update: Tuesday, 25 February 2020 KSA 16:53 - GMT 13:53