Lebanese superstar Elissa criticized in a tweet on Monday the Lebanese government for not banning flights to and from Iran after the coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic republic.

“Our country is shameless. I cannot find a better word to express what is going on,” the star said.

Lebanon confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, a 45-year-old woman who had arrived from Iran and was being quarantined in a Beirut hospital.

Elissa argued that even if the infected came from the Vatican, the Lebanese government should stop flights to and from that country.

“Only because we don’t want to upset Hezbollah, we don’t stop Iran flights,” she said. “On top of all that, they tell us not to panic!”

Coronavirus has killed around 50 people in Qom, the Iranian city's representative in parliament said, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency, despite official figures saying that only 15 have died.

In a harsher tone, Elissa tweeted again saying: “When will we be rid of the sheep’s mentality and start talking logic and science?? What is this place we live in??”

Other Lebanese figures also tweeted their frustration with the matter.

Jerry Maher, a Lebanese journalist, listed the countries which have banned Iran flights and said: “Lebanon continues to allow Iran to export its virus, sectarianism, arms, and funds to Hezbollah.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 25 February 2020 KSA 16:58 - GMT 13:58