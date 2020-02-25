Lebanon has given approval for asset management company Lazard to be its financial adviser on debt restructuring, a government source said on Tuesday, with the heavily indebted state facing a major financial crisis.



The approval was given during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Approval was also given for law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP to act as the government’s legal adviser, the source said.

Lebanon is currently in the throngs of an unprecedented economic and financial crisis. With a March 9 deadline fast approaching for a $1.2 billion eurobond payment, officials in Beirut are weighing options about whether to repay the bond.

Last week, the country’s banking association head called for an orderly rescheduling of the upcoming eurobond payment.

“If the government is heading toward debt rescheduling, then this rescheduling must take place in an orderly manner,” Salim Sfeir told Prime Minister Hassan Diab, according to a press statement from Sfeir’s office.

Previously, Lebanon approached the International Monetary Fund for technical assistance, and a delegation from the fund was in Beirut for meetings last week. It is expected that the IMF will ask Lebanon to unify its current parallel exchange rate that emerged as the crisis deepened when protests broke out mid-October and fix its ailing electricity sector that runs a $1.5-$2 billion annual deficit.

Eight firms had been invited to be Lebanon’s financial adviser as it studied options for dealing with its sovereign debt. Moelis & Company, Rothschild & Co, Guggenheim Partners, Citibank, Lazard, JP Morgan, PJT Partners and Houlihan Lokey were the firms identified, according to Reuters.

Earlier this week, two major credit rating agencies, S&P and Moodys, downgraded Lebanon further into junk territory. S&P Global lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to “CC” from “CCC” with a negative outlook. Moodys posted a similar reduction to Ca from Caa2 with a stable outlook.

-With Reuters

