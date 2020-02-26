“If anyone is to blame for the rapid spread of coronavirus in Iran, it is the Iranian regime itself,” a US State Department spokesperson told US weekly news magazine Newsweek on Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, fatalities in Iran increased to 15 on Tuesday, making it the most deadly epicenter for the disease outside of China. The Health Ministry added that the number of infected people has increased to 95.
There have been allegations that Iranian authorities are not accurately reporting the number of figures in the country. Using global estimates, which place the death rate per symptomatic case in the range of 1 to 2 percent, the number of infected in the country could be as high as 1,500, Dr. Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at Harvard University said on Tuesday.
“There are widespread reports that regime officials acted to conceal accurate information about this current outbreak,” the spokesperson added.
