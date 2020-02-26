Coronavirus must not become an “enemy weapon” that prevents business in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, according to the official presidency website.
“Corona should not be turned into a weapon of our enemies for shutting down work and production in the country,” Rouhani said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?