Coronavirus must not become an “enemy weapon” that prevents business in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, according to the official presidency website.



“Corona should not be turned into a weapon of our enemies for shutting down work and production in the country,” Rouhani said.

Iranian officials on Tuesday reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 15, state media reported.

Iran’s Health Ministry said that 95 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran.

Eleven countries across the Middle East have closed their air and land borders to Iran as the deadly coronavirus continues its spread throughout the Islamic Republic.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 11:30 - GMT 08:30