Turkey will push Syrian regime forces beyond Ankara’s observation points, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, less than a day after the Russian-backed regime recaptured Kafr nabl – a renowned opposition town in Idlib.

In a speech to AK Party lawmakers, Erdogan said he hoped the issue of using air space in northwest Syria’s Idlib will be resolved soon. Russia controls the air space and has been bombing Turkey-backed opposition factions on a daily basis in support of an offensive by the Syrian government forces.

The Idlib region is home to around three million people, half of whom were evacuated by regime forces from other parts of the country after the forces besieged cities controlled by the opposition and bombarded them with airstrikes.

The Syrian war, which started with the regime’s deadly oppression of anti-government protests, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced more than half the country’s population.

Also read:

Russia and Turkey’s strained relations in Syria, Libya



Civilians flee homes, safe zone shrinks as Syrian regime bombards Idlib

With Reuters

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 12:42 - GMT 09:42