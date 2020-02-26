Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the US had not yet provided support to Turkey in Syria’s Idlib region and that he would need to speak to US President Donald Trump about the issue again, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Wednesday.SHOW MORE
