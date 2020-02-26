Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the US had not yet provided support to Turkey in Syria’s Idlib region and that he would need to speak to US President Donald Trump about the issue again, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan said that he was told Washington did not have any Patriot defense systems to give Turkey for now.

Erdogan said his proposed summit with the leaders of Germany, Russia and France next week was “uncertain,” but that he would likely meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on March 5 to discuss Idlib.

