Twenty two people have died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported in a chart it published on Thursday.



The number of people diagnosed with the disease is 141, the chart showed. It did not specify whether those who have died were included in the tally of those infected.



Iranian officials on Wednesday reported a total of 139 cases

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 10:42 - GMT 07:42