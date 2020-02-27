Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar has tested positive for coronavirus, the state-run daily IRAN reported.

Ebtekar is the first member of President Hassan Rouahni’s cabinet to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign affairs committee Mojtaba Zolnour announced in a video that he had also been infected with the disease.

Two other Iranian officials – Member of Parliament Mahmoud Sadeghi and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi – have also previously confirmed that they have been infected with the disease.

State media also reported on Thursday that Iranian cleric Hadi Khosroshahi died from coronavirus in Qom.

Khosroshahi served as Iran’s ambassador to the Vatican following the 1979 revolution.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 17:10 - GMT 14:10