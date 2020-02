The Israeli government urged its citizens and residents on Thursday against traveling abroad in general amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“There is a high chance that the [infection] has spread in other regions in Europe and in many other parts of the world,” Israel’s Health Ministry said in a Twitter thread. “We urge the public to consider the need for travel abroad in general.”

Anyone returning to Israel and has been to Italy within the past 14 days will be placed in quarantine for another two weeks from the date of arrival, according to the Health Ministry.





Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 13:33 - GMT 10:33