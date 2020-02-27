Lebanon confirmed the country’s third case of coronavirus on Thursday, after a man arriving from Iran on February 24 tested positive, the health ministry said, according to news agency NNA.
The patient was taken from his home by the Lebanese Red Cross and into quarantine at a Beirut hospital after early symptoms appeared, the ministry statement said. His condition appeared to be stable, it said.
The previous two cases in Lebanon had been tied to an earlier flight from Iran that arrived last week carrying 150 passengers.
