Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani ordered on Thursday the evacuations of Qatari and Kuwaiti citizens from Iran over concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

“The Amir has issued directives to evacuate the citizens of the State of Qatar and citizens of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who are currently in Iran, due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),” state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rose on Wednesday to 19, the highest outside China, pushing several countries to suspend flights and most of its neighbors to close their borders, especially after several neighboring countries started registering coronavirus cases relating to travel from Iran.

In Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Iraq, and the UAE coronavirus cases have been reported in travelers returning from Iran.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 00:54 - GMT 21:54