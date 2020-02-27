Turkey’s Defense Ministry said early on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an airstrike on Turkish forces in Syria’s Idlib region.

It said the Turkish military opened fire on Syrian government targets in response.

The ministry said that according to various sources in the region 114 members of the Syrian forces were “neutralized.”

On Wednesday, Syrian regime forces targeted a Turkish convoy with missiles in Idlib, burning at least one Turkish vehicle, a UK-based war monitor reported.

The regime-controlled Syrian Central Military Media confirmed the attack on Telegram, saying eight Turkish soldiers were injured as a result.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 01:47 - GMT 22:47