The number of Iranian parliamentarians infected with coronavirus has risen to four, MP Mohammad Ali Vakili told the official IRNA news agency on Friday.

Thirty-four people have died so far in Iran due to coronavirus, according to the health ministry’s spokesman Kianush Jahanpour.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease is 388, he said in an announcement on state TV.

At the same time, MP Mohammad Ali Vakili said that four out of 30 MPs whose results have come back have tested positive for coronavirus.

MPs Mahmoud Sadeghi and Mojtaba Zolnour had previously announced that they have been infected with coronavirus.

Vakili did not name the other two MPs who have also been infected.

“It is possible that the number of infected MPs will increase because so far we only know about the test results for 30,” Vakili told the official IRNA news agency.

Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar as well as Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi had also previously tested positive for coronavirus.

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 14:40 - GMT 11:40