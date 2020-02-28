The number of deaths across Iran from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is at least 210, BBC Persian reported citing its sources from hospitals in Iran.

The capital Tehran has had the most deaths so far from the outbreak followed by the city of Qom, BBC Persian said in its report.

The death toll from coronavirus in Iran is “much higher” than the official death toll, Iranian MP Gholamali Jafarzadeh Imenabadi said on Friday, adding that he has documented “horrific numbers” from cemeteries in his city Rasht in northern Iran.



Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 20:32 - GMT 17:32