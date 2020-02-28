Iran may resort to setting up field hospitals in Qom as hospitals have hit maximum capacity due to the coronavirus outbreak in the city, the deputy head of Qom’s medical university said on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran has risen to 34 and the total number of confirmed cases to 388, according to the latest official statistics.

Two hospitals in Qom – Kamkar, and Farghani – have reached their maximum capacity, said Ali Abrazeh, adding: “If this disease reaches its peak in Qom, we will prepare a field hospital.”

Medics flash the victory sign in a ward dedicated for people infected with the coronavirus, at Forqani Hospital in Qom, 78 miles (125 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP)

The army, as well as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), will also set up field hospitals in Qom if necessary, said Abrazeh.

He urged citizens to self-quarantine, saying: “People should self-quarantine for one to two months.”

Read more:

Opinion - Something is rotten in the Islamic Republic: Iran’s sinister coronavirus cover-up

Switzerland halts all major events amid coronavirus fears

Kuwait Airways will send flight to Thailand to evacuate its citizens

Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 34, 388 people infected: Health Ministry

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 21:56 - GMT 18:56