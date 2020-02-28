Iran’s former Ambassador to Vatican Sayyed Hadi Khosroshahi has died on Thursday of the novel coronavirus infection, Iranian news media, including the official IRNA news agency reported.
Khosroshahi had been hospitalized in Tehran's Masih Daneshvari hospital on Wednesday.
Khosrowshahi was a prominent figure in the Qom seminary and was a representative of Ayatollah Khomeini in the Ministry of Islamic Guidance after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. After two years became the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to the Vatican.
