Lebanon has banned all entry to travelers from Iran and coronavirus-hit countries as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the lethal virus, the National News Agency (NNA) reported on Friday.

The country restricted entries via land, air, and sea to travelers from Iran, South Korea, Italy, and China.

However, citzens and foreigners who live in Lebanon will be excluded from the ban, according to the NNA.

The decision comes a day after the country confirmed its third case of the coronavirus in a man who arrived from Iran on February 24.

Read more:

Video: Lebanese school sprays down students amid coronavirus outbreak

Something is rotten in the Islamic Republic: Iran’s sinister coronavirus cover-up

About 50 dead from coronavirus in Qom, Health Minister to blame: Iran MP on ILNA

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 13:08 - GMT 10:08