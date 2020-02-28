The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow hoped Turkey would do everything to protect Russian nationals and Russia’s diplomatic facilities in Turkey amid mounting tensions over Syria, the RIA news agency reported.

The comments followed the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a strike by Syrian government forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region on Thursday. Russia is a close ally of the Syrian government.



President Vladimir Putin met Russia's Security Council on Friday to discuss Syria and said that Turkish troops should not be positioned outside their observation posts in Syria's Idlib, the Kremlin was quoted as saying.

