At least three Syrian soldiers were wounded by Israeli helicopter fire near the annexed Golan Heights late on Thursday, the official SANA agency reported.

“Israeli helicopters launched missiles above the occupied Golan Heights, hitting (Syrian) army positions at Kahtaniyeh, Al-Horiyyat and the liberated town of Quneitra, leaving three wounded among the troops,” SANA said.

Syrian state TV added that the helicopters came from above the Golan Heights.

It comes after a Syrian linked to the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah was killed in a cross-border Israeli drone strike earlier on Thursday, a war monitor said.

The strike targeted his car in Haidar village in Quneitra province near the annexed Golan Heights, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

An informed source named the man as Imad Tawil, while Syria’s official news agency SANA said he was a civilian resident of Haidar.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on regime targets as well as forces of the government’s Iranian and Hezbollah allies since the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011.

On Sunday night, Israeli air strikes near Damascus killed six pro-regime fighters, according to the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 05:36 - GMT 02:36