The heads of the Russian and US general staffs discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call on Friday amid mounting tensions over the province of Idlib, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s Defense Ministry as saying.

The phone call came after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a strike by Syrian government forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region on Thursday.

Russia is a close ally of the Syrian government. Turkey and the US are members of NATO.

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 17:48 - GMT 14:48