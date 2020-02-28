The UAE Tour’s two remaining stages have been canceled after coronavirus cases were confirmed in event staff members, according to an announcement on the group’s Twitter page.

Two Italian staff members from a team participating in the tour tested positive for the virus, known as COVID-19.

“The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the race’s participants,” the Higher Organizing Committee’s statement said. “Safety comes at the top of all priorities.

ANNOUNCEMENT: UAE TOUR REMAINING STAGES CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/kHGbvXq2w4 — UAE Tour Official (@uae_tour) February 27, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said that the race’s participants, administrative staff, and organizers will be examined through continuous periodic screenings, and that all procedures, including quarantine measures, would be enacted to ensure the virus is contained.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, who has also competed in the UAE Tour said on Twitter he would be tested for the virus.

The UAE Tour, which began February 23, consists of seven stages; the last two were set for February 28-29. Twenty-three teams competed in the first stages, according to the tour’s website.

