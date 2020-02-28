US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States has offered to help with the coronavirus response in Iran, where the outbreak has killed 34 people, and raised doubts about Tehran’s willingness to share information.



In a hearing at House Foreign Affairs Committee, Pompeo said the Islamic Republic did not have a solid healthcare infrastructure.

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 18:19 - GMT 15:19