Masoumeh Aghapour Alishahi is the latest Iranian member of parliament to announce that she has been infected with coronavirus.

Iran’s death toll from the outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.

“I am certain that I was infected with the virus inside the parliament,” Aghapour Alishahi said in a video on Saturday.

File photo of Iranian parliament. Presiding board Asadollah Abbasi said that five members of parliament have tested positive out of 100 who were tested. (AFP)

Earlier on Saturday, the spokesman of the Iranian parliament’s presiding board Asadollah Abbasi said that five members of parliament have tested positive out of 100 who were tested.

Abbasi did not name the MPs.

MPs Mahmoud Sadeghi and Mojtaba Zolnour had previously announced that they have been infected with coronavirus.

Some Iranian media outlets reported on Saturday that lawmaker Mohammad Ali Ramazani, elected in Iran’s February 21 polls, died from coronavirus.

However, the official IRNA news agency later reported that Ramazani died of the flu and lung injuries he sustained during the eight-year-long war with Iraq (1980-1988).

Ramazani had reportedly tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 21:48 - GMT 18:48