Lebanon’s health ministry has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven.

The ministry said the three new patients had been quarantined at a Beirut hospital and that their cases were the result of contact with those who were already infected in Lebanon.

Authorities in Lebanon confirmed on Friday that schools would be closed until March 8 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, an education ministry statement said.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 18:56 - GMT 15:56