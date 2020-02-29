Turkish strikes on northwest Syria late on Friday killed nine members of Iran-backed Hezbollah and wounded 30 others, a commander in the regional alliance backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said.



The commander said on Saturday that the Turkish strikes targeted Hezbollah headquarters near the city of Saraqib in Idlib, a flashpoint of fighting in recent days, using smart missiles and drones.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 12:55 - GMT 09:55