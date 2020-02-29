A pro-Iranian regime activist who had previously said reports of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran were a ploy to lower voter turnout in the country’s general election, has died from the disease on Friday, according to a semi-official news agency report.

Iran’s death toll from the outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.

Hamed Jalali Kashani, a pro-regime activist and an advocate for child marriage, died from coronavirus last night, the semi-official YJC news agency reported on Saturday.

READ MORE: Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV

Jalali Kashani had previously attacked a member of parliament for criticizing the government’s lack of transparency about the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“You think you can lower voter turnout through these dirty tricks?” Jalali Kashani had tweeted on February 21 in response to the MP.

In another tweet on the same day, he tweeted that he has influenza.

“I wish it was coronavirus or something at least so I could show off,” Jalali Kashani said in the same tweet.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 19:52 - GMT 16:52