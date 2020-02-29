Moscow and Ankara expressed hope for a “reduction in tensions” in Syria during high-level talks between both sides, Russia’s foreign ministry said Saturday.

“On both sides, the focus has been on reducing tensions on the ground while continuing to fight terrorists recognized by the United Nations Security Council,” Moscow’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Tensions surged after 33 Turkish soldiers died in an air strike in Syria on Thursday.

Turkey reprised and killed 20 Syrian soldiers later on Friday with drone and artillery strikes hitting Syrian army positions in southern and eastern parts of the province which were recaptured by the government in a nearly three-month-old offensive against the enclave, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

At least 16 regime fighters died in those strikes, while another four were killed by artillery fire on positions in neighboring Aleppo province, the Observatory added.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 11:43 - GMT 08:43