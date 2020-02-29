A clinic in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas was set on fire because some people believed that coronavirus patients from another city were quarantined in it, according to Iranian media reports.
Protesters in Iran have set fire to Tohid Bandar Abbas Clinic where Coronavirus patients are being quarantined. #COVID19 #CoronaVirus #Pandemic pic.twitter.com/9xBa0ILU38— Tore Rasmussen #boycottSAS (@ToreRasmussen) February 28, 2020
The hospital has a special ward for coronavirus patients, the news agency cited the director of public relations at the University of Hormozgan Medical Sciences Fatima Norouzian as saying. She added that any rumor about patients being in the clinic is “just a lie.”
Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as they walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)
I’m deeply concerned by the spread of #coronavirus in #Iran and the public health risk to the Iranian people and their neighbors. The U.S. offers our humanitarian assistance to the people of Iran to help unmet needs in their response efforts.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 28, 2020
SHOW MORE
Read more:
Watch: Iranian nurse in Tehran postpones wedding to treat coronavirus patients
Video: Iran schoolgirls dance to draw regime’s attention over coronavirus threat
‘Tough week’ ahead for Iran as coronavirus expected to peak: Health
How are we doing?