British staff and dependents are being evacuated from the British embassy in Tehran as of March 1 due to the coronavirus, Britain's Foreign Office said on Sunday as part of a travel advisory for Iran.

“As of 1 March, dependents and some staff from the British Embassy are being withdrawn from Iran due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Essential staff needed to continue critical work will remain,” the advisory said.

“In the event that the situation deteriorates further, the ability of the British Embassy to provide assistance to British nationals from within Iran may be limited,” it added.

Keep track of all breaking coronavirus news in our dedicated section.

Iran’s health ministry raised on Sunday the nationwide death toll from the new coronavirus to 54 as the number of infected cases jumped overnight to 978 people.

Watch: ‘Lick the shrine’ videos in Iran go viral amid coronavirus fears

The new figures represent 11 more deaths than reported on Saturday and an additional 385 new cases of infections.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser Iran coronavirus death toll is now 54 with 978 confirmed cases: Spokesman

Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 22:09 - GMT 19:09