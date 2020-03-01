The United States has no legal standing to sign an agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, referring to a deal signed between Washington and the extremist group on Saturday.
Iran welcomes any initiative that helps to secure stability and peace in Afghanistan, but that will only be possible through domestic talks and by taking into consideration the interest of Afghanistan’s neighbors, the ministry said in a statement.
The deal, signed in Qatar, could pave the way towards a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war in the nation.
