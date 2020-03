Iraq's Ministry of Health reported six new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total in the country to 19.

Two of the six are in Baghdad, and the other four in Sulaimaniya, and all had recently returned from Iran, according to the ministry’s statement.

Iraq has shut its borders and banned travelers from neighboring countries which have experienced an outbreak of coronavirus, including Iran - the epicenter of the coronavirus in the Middle East -, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The country also banned all public gatherings, as the health minister announced on February 26 the suspension of schools and university and the closure of cinemas, cafes, clubs, and other public gathering spots nationwide from February 27 to March 7.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 20:32 - GMT 17:32