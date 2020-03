Iraqi security forces killed one person and wounded 24 at an anti-government protest in Baghdad on Sunday, a police source said.

The person was killed by birdshot fired from a hunting rifle and some of the injuries were caused by birdshot and tear gas, the source added.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraq’s parliament adjourned again a session to approve the cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi because of a lack of quorum, state TV said.

In another development, Iraq’s Ministry of Health reported six new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total in the country to 19.

Two of the six are in Baghdad, and the other four in Sulaimaniya, and all had recently returned from Iran, according to the ministry’s statement.

