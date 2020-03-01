Morocco will postpone sports and cultural events over coronavirus fears, a government committee charged with overseeing the state's response to the disease said on Sunday, state media reported.

Morocco says it has tested 25 people suspected of having the coronavirus but so far all the tests have come back negative. The country has not confirmed any cases.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 22:30 - GMT 19:30