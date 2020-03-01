Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak died in disputed circumstances on Saturday as coronavirus continued to spread across Iran.



Official news agencies say that Dastak died of the flu, but other media reports claim Dastak is the latest Iranian official to have a case of coronavirus. Iran’s deputy health minister and several prominent MPs have all reported cases of coronavirus.



Dastak was “hospitalized due to influenza and chemical injuries” dating back to the Iran-Iraq war, according to a report by The Independent, which cited Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.



But other journalists reported that Dastak, who was elected as one of the MPs in February, died of coronavirus.



“Newly elected MP Mohammad Ramazani died due to a coronavirus infection,” Iranian journalist Mohamad Ahwaze said in a tweet.



Iran confirmed on Saturday 205 new cases of coronavirus within a 24-hour period, according to Iran state TV, bringing the total to 593.



There have been 43 officially confirmed deaths in Iran due to coronavirus. However, on Friday BBC Persian reported that the death toll was much higher and has reached 210, citing Iranian hospital sources.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 10:00 - GMT 07:00