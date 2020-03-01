A fighter jet has been downed over northwest Syria, near Idlib, according to Al Arabiya sources.

As of 13:40 p.m. there were conflicting reports on whether the jet was Turkish or Syrian.

Shortly after the incident, the Syrian army closed airspace to aircraft and drones over northwest Syria, according to Syrian state media quoted by Reuters.

The army issued a statement saying it would shoot down any aircraft that entered the airspace, according to state media.

Idlib province is home to the last opposition-held territory in the northwest of the country.

- Developing.





Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 12:40 - GMT 09:40