Britain, Germany and France have offered a $5.6 million (5 million-euro) package to Iran to help fight coronavirus in the country, Britain’s Foreign Office said on Monday.

The so-called E3 group would provide the support through the World Health Organization or other UN agencies, it said in a

statement.

The group was also sending medical material to Iran on Monday, including equipment for laboratory tests, protective body suits and gloves, the statement said.

In a related development, the United Arab Emirates Air Force carried out a coronavirus aid mission to Iran on Monday in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the UAE’s official WAM news agency reported.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 19:19 - GMT 16:19