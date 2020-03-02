Iranian actor Danial Kheirikhah took to social media to show people how to thoroughly wash their hands as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Only, he did it with tongue-in-cheek flare to the rhythm of a high tempo symphony.

Iranian actor and Instagram influencer Danial Kheirikhah musically tells you how to wash your hands amid new #Coronavirus outbreak.



Ins:@danial_kheirikhah pic.twitter.com/emmBZOPQHR — Press TV (@PressTV) February 28, 2020

The World Health Organization advices people to thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water, use alcohol-based hand rub and avoid touching the face, especially eyes, nose and mouth.

Follow our latest coverage of the coronavirus here.

Highest numbers in the Middle East

Iran reported on Monday 12 new deaths due to coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 66, the highest outside China, and confirmed 523 new infections raising the total number of cases detected to 1,501.

This has pushed several countries to suspend flights and most of its neighbors to close their borders, especially after several neighboring countries started registering coronavirus cases relating to travel from Iran.

In Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Iraq, and the UAE coronavirus cases have been reported in travelers returning from Iran.

Read:

Member of Iran’s supreme leader council to Khamenei dies of coronavirus

Iranians caught licking Shia holy shrine amid coronavirus outbreak arrested

Watch: Iran uses water cannons to disinfect streets amid coronavirus outbreak

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 20:27 - GMT 17:27