Adil Abdul Mahdi will walk away from his role as Iraq’s caretaker prime minister and will not conduct most of his official duties, he said in a statement on Monday, deepening a political crisis in the oil producer.

Abdul Mahdi called on parliament to call early elections on Dec. 4, the statement said, which came a day after lawmakers failed to approve a cabinet of his designated successor Mohammed Allawi, who later then withdrew his candidacy.

President Barham Salih announced that he will begin consultations to choose a replacement within two weeks.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 18:55 - GMT 15:55