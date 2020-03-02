Voting has begun in Israel for the third election in under a year, pitting incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu against challenger Benny Gantz.



The election comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's so-called peace plan, embraced by most Israeli leaders but rejected by Palestinians and most of the Arab world. This week has also witnessed fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza strip.

The vote is expected to be another tight race between Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and Gantz’s centrist alliance Blue and White, but both sides are expected to fall well short of a majority.

If re-elected as prime minister, Netanyahu has promised ‘immediate’ steps towards annexing areas of Palestine including the Jordan Valley.

The proposed map of a future Palestinian state according to the Trump peace plan.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 08:22 - GMT 05:22