A member of a council that advises Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has died after falling ill from the new coronavirus, Iranian state radio says.

The report Monday said Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi had died. He was 71.

The council advises Khamenei, as well as settles disputes between the supreme leader and parliament.

His death comes as other top officials have contracted the virus in Iran, which has the highest death toll in the world after China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 11:22 - GMT 08:22